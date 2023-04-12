Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has continued to undermine the truce between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

While addressing Muslim leaders at KICC, Gachagua intimated that the bipartisan talks are not that important to warrant their attention.

However, he maintained that President William Ruto would only intervene in the Bipartisan talks if any pressing issue arises.

Gachagua stated that the 14-member committee had been mandated to handle the issues raised by both sides and expressed confidence that the selected team would deliver its mandate.

He noted that Ruto would be focused on reviving the economy despite calls by Azimio for expanded talks

“Let the politics be done in Parliament. The National Assembly leader of the Majority Kimani Ichung’wah is equal to the task and when they will need our help, we will intervene.”

“Ours is to focus on business and the economy,” he stated

At the same time, Gachagua warned Raila against resuming his weekly demonstrations, saying the government is ready and will deal firmly with him and his supporters if they destroy property.

“If they return to the streets as they are threatening, they will not be able to step into the CBD and business centers such as Eastleigh. The responsibility of the government is to protect businesses.”

“The government will not allow anybody to destroy property in this country,” he stated.

Gachagua was responding to demands by Azimio for expanded talks beyond Parliament. Azimio had called for the public to be involved in the talks.

The Raila-led team noted that some of the issues needed the voice of Kenyans.

