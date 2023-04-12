Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is angling for another round of demonstrations to force President William Ruto to reduce the cost of living among other things.

This is after he announced the resumption of public barazas just after Ruto unveiled his team for bipartisan talks which Azimio has termed as not serious.

In a statement yesterday, Raila announced the resumption of public engagements through public barazas and town hall meetings.

He stated that the first public engagement will be on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Nairobi followed by another one on Sunday, April 16 at Kamukunji grounds.

“We will embark on a series of direct engagements with members of the public through town hall meetings and public Barazas. We will hold the first town hall meeting in Nairobi on Thursday, April 113, 2023, to be followed by a people’s Baraza at the Kamukunji grounds on Sunday, April 16, 2023,” said Raila.

The ODM leader stated that the public engagements will be aimed at explaining to the public the next course of action after he suspended demonstrations.

“The purpose of the town hall meetings and public barazas is to enable the party to explain to the people where we are and the upcoming course of action following the suspension of protests,” he added.

However, political analysts have termed Raila’s move as a strategy to put pressure on Ruto to give in to his demands.

