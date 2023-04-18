Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 18, 2023 – Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine early Tuesday April 18, his second trip to the Russian-held territories there since March.

A video released by the Kremlin and broadcast by Russian state television showed Putin visiting the command post for Russian forces in the southern Kherson region. It showed Putin arriving by helicopter to receive reports from the top military brass about the combat situation.

The Russian strongman then moved by helicopter to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard of the eastern Luhansk region to hear a report from commanders.

In both locations, Putin congratulated the military on Orthodox Easter, which was celebrated Sunday and presented them with ‘icons’ of Jesus’

Russia annexed the Kherson and Luhansk regions along with the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions in September in a move that was rejected by much of the world as illegal.

Watch the video below

Putin visits troops in annexed Kherson and Lugansk regions, meets with senior commanders and gifts them an icon of Jesus. pic.twitter.com/jnwhlSQ1UZ — Putin Direct (@PutinDirect) April 18, 2023