Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga clarified that the 3 per cent monthly salary deductions were not mandatory, as alluded to by President William Ruto.

Speaking during an interview, the PS explained that Ruto’s sentiments were taken out of context and misunderstood.

He added that the salary deduction proposed to facilitate the Housing Fund would be voluntary, with each government employee choosing whether to contribute or not.

Nonetheless, the PS expressed that Ruto’s Housing Fund was a solid initiative and could benefit government employees in the long term.

“He (Ruto) did not say we shall deduct the money tomorrow. He said that civil servants can elect to start contributions. If you contribute Ksh10,000, the government gives you another Ksh10,000 as your money.

“That is what the President meant. It is voluntary as we speak. It is not mandatory,” the PS clarified.

On the other hand, he detailed that contributors to the fund would be refunded if they failed to get a house. Hinga acknowledged a high demand for affordable houses, yet the supply was low.

“The other question people who own homes ask themselves is why they should contribute, yet they have homes. We are asking you to save money so that we solve this social problem of housing.

“After seven years and you have not gotten a house, you have the right to pull out the money and transfer it to your pension,” he added.

On Sunday, Ruto had announced that government employees would part ways with a mandatory 3% of their salary for the Housing Fund; a move that had caused public uproar, especially from civil servants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST