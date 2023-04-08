Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 08 April 2023 – A 10-year-old girl from Murang’a died a week ago, months after the self-proclaimed mighty prophet of God David Owuor claimed that he had healed her of cancer.

Owuor paraded the girl on live TV during one of his crusades and alleged that she had been healed.

He even made a documentary that is available on Youtube broadcasting the girl’s alleged healing.

To make it credible, he enlisted medical professionals.

Faith’s medical records were aired for all and sundry.

It’s worth noting that it is her alleged healing that drew her parents into Owuor’s church.

Once the controversial prophet claimed she was healed, her parents stopped taking her to the hospital for medical attention.

Sadly, her health deteriorated.

She was buried yesterday at Kamahuha, Murang’a County in an emotional burial.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.