Friday, April 21, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders against resuming mass protests.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel on Thursday, Manyora who is also a seasoned political analyst said Raila and his colleagues should support the planned bipartisan talks with their Kenya Kwanza Alliance counterparts before going back to the streets.

He also opposed Azimio’s plan of writing to the International Criminal Court(ICC) to accuse Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders of committing war crimes while dealing with Azimio’s demonstrations.

“I am opposed to going back to the streets and even taking any Kenyan to ICC. Going back to demos is courting danger and going to anarchy with our eyes wide open,” Manyora said.

His comments come as Raila and his group have stated they will resume demonstrations if President William Ruto does not take the bipartisan negotiations seriously and demonstrate good faith.

Raila and Azimio are advocating for the opening of the IEBC servers, neutrality in the IEBC reconstitution, and a decrease in the price of necessities like unga, fuel, and cooking oil, among other things.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.