Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – Kisumu County Governor, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o, has blasted Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi after he claimed that Kisumu City is not a safe place for investment.

Mudavadi, who spoke over the weekend, insinuated that Kisumu was not a good place for investment and portrayed it as an insecure city due to the ongoing demonstrations organized by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

But in a statement on Monday, Governor Nyong’o dismissed Mudavadi’s claims, adding that the Prime CS was also an investor and a landowner in Kisumu.

“Hon. Musalia Mudavadi in an address a few days ago in Western Kenya to a partisan audience portrayed Kisumu as a place where investments are insecure.

“Let it be known that Musalia himself is a landowner and a notable investor in the city of Kisumu known land owner and a notable investor in the city of Kisumu,” the statement read in part.

The Kisumu governor added that he had not received any complaints from the Prime CS concerning the security of his investments and property in Kisumu, adding that the statements were meant for selfish gain.

“I have not as a governor of this great county received any complaints from him regarding the insecurity of his investments and property in Kisumu.

“We know that during demonstrations, goons were bused into Kisumu to cause havoc. Let Mudavadi help stop this kind of sabotage by elements in the Kenya Kwanza brigade,” he said.

