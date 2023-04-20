Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 20 April 2023 – Environment Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Jackline Mwenesi, found herself in an embarrassing situation last year after a man identified as Tyson Wabuti blackmailed her with private photos of her taken in a hotel room.

Back then, she was vying for Vihiga County Woman Representative seat on a UDA ticket.

The man claimed that Mwenesi was sleeping with Ben 10s and threatened to share the photos on social media if she failed to give him the money.

She reportedly sent him Sh42, 000 since she did not want her dirty linen to be aired in public.

She became tired of being extorted by Wabuti and reported the matter to the DCI.

The suspect was arrested by DCI and charged with cyberbullying and misuse of computers.

Below are the private photos of the CAS that the suspect was using to blackmail her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.