Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 20, 2023 – A royal insider has alleged that Prince William can reportedly be difficult to work with as he is often short-tempered.

The insider who spoke to royal author Robert Jobson, stated that King Charles is more patient when compared to his son Prince Williams.

Jobson in his book titled ‘Our King: Charles III: The Man and Monarch Revealed’, noted that the insider said “He is a driven person and that can make him impatient.”

And when it comes to his father’s patience, the insider claimed it can “can make William short-tempered when dealing with Charles”. They added: “The Boss (Charles) has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on. He can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten.”

This is coming after sources claimed Prince William will ‘tolerate’ Harry but has rejected demands made ahead of his return to the UK for the Coronation.