Monday April 24, 2023 – Prince Harry will be sat ten rows back from other senior royals at his father’s coronation before making a hasty exit, according to one royal insider.

Former butler Paul Burrell says the Duke of Sussex may have little time to speak to the King or his brother, The Prince of Wales, during his visit next month.

He added there is ‘no chance’ of a reconciliation following the fallout from his bombshell memoir Spare earlier this year, The Sun reports.

Despite the appearance of a snub, Prince Harry’s far-back position could be helpful if he wishes to make a quick exit, the ex-royal aide revealed.

Mr. Burrell told GB News’ Dan Wootton: ‘He doesn’t want to spend much time around them.

‘There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid – I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors.’

Mr. Burrell added his opinion that the Duke of Sussex ‘is not going to hang around’, with some speculating he could be in and out of the UK within 24 hours.

He said: ‘He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there.’

Despite this, Mr. Burrell, who was a close attendant of Princess Diana, said the King ‘will be delighted’ both of his sons will be present at his crowning.

The Duchess of Sussex has said the suggestion that she is missing the coronation because of a letter she sent to King Charles over racism and ‘unconscious bias’ inside the Royal Family is ‘frankly ridiculous’.

On Friday, it was reported that Meghan Markle wrote to King Charles after her bombshell Oprah interview, and she reportedly named the individual accused of speculating about her unborn son Archie’s skin colour.

It is understood that it was sent in reply to a letter from the King – the only senior member of the family to make contact with the Duchess after Meghan and Harry were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

A source told the Daily Telegraph that the Duchess will not attend the Coronation on May 6 because she received a unsatisfactory response from the King.

But Sussex insider Omid Scobie has released a statement from Team Sussex, which said in response to the reports, that it was ‘false’ and ‘frankly ridiculous’.