Thursday April 13, 2023 – Prince Harry will attend the King’s Coronation service next month alone, while wife Meghan Markle and their kids will remain in California.

Buckingham Palace confirmed this in a statement today, April 12.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” the statement from the Palace reads.

Prince Harry will join more than 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey for his father, King Charles’ coronation on May 6, which also happens to be Harry’s son, Archie’s fourth birthday.

Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend Omid Scobie confirmed Archie’s birthday “played a factor in the couple’s decision” and he expected it would be a “fairly quick trip to the UK” for Harry. The Duke will only attend the ceremony itself, which is likely to last a few hours.

It will be the first time that Harry will have been seen with the Royal Family since his bombshell memoir, Spare.