Wednesday April 25, 2023 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at the Lakers-Grizzlies playoff game on Monday night, April 24.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were captured smiling on the jumbotron at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena as fans cheered.

The couple had their eyes and hands all over each other as they watched the game.

At one point, Harry appears to go in for a kiss but Meghan puts a hand around his upper arm to stop him. He then turns and grimaces at the camera in a joking manner.

Next week, Harry is expected to attend his father’s coronation ceremony alone as Markle plans to stay behind in California with their children to celebrate son Archie’s fourth birthday the same day.

Swipe to watch the videos below.