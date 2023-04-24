Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24, 2023 – An MCA associated with President William Ruto has been beaten badly by goons who left him in a vegetative state.

Samson Olima, who is the North Kadem ward representative in Migori County, was on Wednesday sharing a moment with friends at the Antel Mara Hotel in Migori town when the thugs stormed in.

He said the suspected goons took him downstairs after leaving his company.

“I was already leaving the hotel when I met the attackers downstairs descending on me with no sympathy, leaving me with a fracture on my left arm,” he said.

Also caught in the nasty happening were two other MCAs who responded to their friend’s distress calls; the two are Norman Ogolla of East Kanyamkago and Peter Mijungu of South Kanyamkago.

The duo, however, fled the scene on learning the goons would extend their wrath to them.

A female MCA was, however, left holed up in the hotel as she could not have the vigour to escape like her male counterparts.

Police officers showed up later and rescued the MCA who has been identified as Eunice Odii.

The angry goons accused the MCAs of betrayal and dishonesty to the ODM party after they declared to work with the president who recently toured Uriri.

