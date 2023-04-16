Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 16 April 2023 – President William Ruto’s baby mama Prisca Chemutai has found a man to warm her heart.

Prisca took to her Facebook account and flaunted her engagement ring.

Although she did not reveal the identity of her lover, her followers flooded her timeline with congratulations messages.

Prisca came into the limelight after she took Ruto to court over child support.

She met Ruto while at Moi University in 2005.

She was introduced to him by a mutual friend.

Ruto was then a Member of Parliament.

Bett affirmed that Ruto made several advances until she gave in to his requests.

In a short time, she conceived and gave birth to a daughter Cherop Ruto-inspired by her father’s name.

They had planned to raise their child together but according to her, he neglected the child shortly after becoming deputy president.

Ruto, however, disputed those allegations and revealed that he helped her to secure a job where she earns Ksh 90,000 per month.

He also revealed that he gives her 40,000 in upkeep money monthly.

See the photo of Prisca’s engagement ring.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.