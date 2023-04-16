Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, April 16, 2023 – President William Ruto’s baby mama Prisca Bett has joined TikTok.

She has been posting videos on the popular social media platform and men can’t get enough of her beauty.

Prisca fell in love with Ruto when he was a Member of Parliament.

The affair resulted in the birth of a baby girl.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.