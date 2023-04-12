Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has expressed his doubts over the bipartisan talks with the Kenya Kwanza government.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi County senator, said recent moves by President Wiliam Ruto could lead to the collapse of the talks.

Sifuna said the decision by the president regarding the dialogue with ODM leader Raila Odinga showed that the government was not serious about the truce.

For instance, he questioned the appointment of Adan Keynan to the bipartisan committee despite him being a member of the opposition as a sign of bad faith.

“In gauging Ruto’s seriousness with the so-called bipartisan dialogue he called for; The insistence on a purely Parliamentary process is a red flag, the inclusion of Aden Keynan in his team is absolute bad faith and a slap in the face and the refusal to do anything to lower the price of Unga is a deal breaker,” the senator said.

Sifuna spoke hours after Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, also said Azimio may soon go the streets since Ruto and his team are not sincere about the talks with the opposition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST