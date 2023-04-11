Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – President William Ruto has finally spoken over delayed salaries of civil servants.

Ruto, who spoke at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Tuesday, noted that it was the first time Kenya was experiencing such an incident.

“On the issue of delayed salaries, it is the first time this has happened but also, it is the first time we are having such monumental debts,” he said.

Members of Parliament were among the civil servants whose March salaries were delayed.

County employees have also decried the delay in receiving their salaries.

However, Ruto assured public servants who are yet to receive their March salaries they will get their payment soon.

Without hesitation, the President affirmed his commitment that the country will not borrow funds to spend on recurrent expenditures, including salaries.

“We are not going to borrow to spend on recurrent expenditures, including salaries. We will not do that,” Ruto said.

He also maintained that the government will not borrow to pay salaries.

Instead, the President said the government will mobilise local resources to meet the obligation.

“We will get the money from our taxes. I am happy to note that KRA is 95 percent of their commitment,” he said.

