Thursday April 27, 2023 – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey became ill during a recent live broadcast.

The live TV interview was stopped over the health incident.

While it is suspected that Erdogan suffered a myocardial infarction commonly known as heart attack, he returned shortly after to apologize and say he had developed a stomach bug while campaigning for next month’s elections.

He has already cancelled his scheduled campaign rallies on Wednesday and Thursday for health reasons, weeks before May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections. The incident has cast a doubt on the re-election bid of the President who has been in power since 2003.

The elections represent the biggest electoral challenge for modern Turkey’s longest-serving leader, after a cost-of-living crisis eroded Erdogan’s support. Opinion polls show Erdogan could lose after two decades in power.

Watch the video below