Monday, April 24, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has said his coalition will resume countrywide demonstrations on May 2 because President William Ruto‘s Kenya Kwanza Alliance is not serious about the bipartisan talks.

In a statement issued by Azimio National Executive Council chairman Wycliffe Oparanya on Sunday, the Raila Odinga-led faction accused Ruto’s government of a lack of commitment to bipartisan talks, adding that the protests will continue even as the negotiations go on.

“We have set the date on a Tuesday to excuse workers who shall be celebrating Labour Day on Monday, May 1,” Oparanya said.

The announcement came even as the bi-partisan talks to resolve the political crisis pitting the Azimio coalition against the government enters a critical stage on Tuesday, April 25.

Raila has been insisting that the protests would continue to push the government to address the high cost of living through the restoration of the subsidy programs on unga, fuel, electricity, and school fees, opening last year’s presidential election servers for audit, protection of the letter and spirit of fidelity to multi-party democracy and adherence to the principle of inclusivity in the appointment of civil servants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.