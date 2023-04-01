Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday April 1, 2023 – Popular Snapchat slay queen, Ennies, has been sent packing from a house she claimed she bought and also held a house warming for.

According to insiders, the house was bought by her estranged boyfriend in his mother’s name.

It was alleged that Ennies was infuriated by this and asked her boyfriend to change the house documents to her name.

She was however allegedly handed a fake document by her boyfriend at the time so they can be stable.

Months after this, he came back to reclaim the house with the right document after they fell out.

This led to drama and the estate managers who arrived at the scene of the fight which ensued, confirmed that the document she had was fake.

Here is a video from the scene