Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – Police have launched investigations into an incident in which Lands Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Kimani Ngujiri shot and injured a man during a land dispute in Bahati, Nakuru County on Monday.

Rift Valley Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) head Francis Wanjau has confirmed the incident, adding that investigations had commenced.

Wanjau also revealed that police officers have confiscated a Ceska pistol, which reportedly belongs to the former Bahati MP.

According to preliminary reports, the incident happened after Ngujiri, with a group of men, stormed a disputed farm and destroyed a fence belonging to a lady.

The lady then raised an alarm and when residents responded Ngujiri allegedly started shooting and injuring one person.

The Lands CAS has, however, told police that he shot in self-defense after he was allegedly attacked by over one hundred people on the disputed land.

This is not the first time Ngujiri is being involved in a gun incident, in January 2020 the former MP surrendered his firearm to the DCI offices in Nakuru after he was reportedly involved in a crime.

