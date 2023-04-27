Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Police have arrested four people and seized bhang valued at Sh 4.5 million.

The four, three men and a woman, were arrested in a compound in Mihang’o’s immaculate area.

According to Kayole sub-county police commander Paul Wambugu, the bhang was traced from Migori to Nairobi.

Police also impounded two Toyota Probox vehicles with fake registration numbers.

Wambugu said the police were acting on a tip-off and urged residents to continue giving information to the police in the fight against narcotics.

“Our Special Police Unit, the Transnational Police Unit based at the DCI headquarters, acting on intelligence information, were able to arrest four drug peddlers who are already with us,” he said.

He further warned peddlers of illegal drugs that the government will not spare anyone found selling or aiding the sale of banned substances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.