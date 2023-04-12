Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 12, 2023 – Police has released photos of victims of the Louisville bank attack on Monday, April 10 that killed 5 people and left several others injured.

As Louisville investigators try to find out what led up to a mass shooting inside a bank that left five people dead, several victims remain hospitalized, including a police officer in critical condition after a shootout with the 25-year-old gunman.

The gunman, identified by police as bank employee Connor Sturgeon, was livestreaming online as he carried out the shooting at Old National Bank, police said. He opened fire inside a conference room during a morning staff meeting, according to Rebecca Buchheit-Sims, a manager at the bank.

Buchheit-Sims, who was attending the bank meeting virtually, watched in horror as the shooting played out on her computer screen, saying the incident “happened very quickly.”

“I witnessed people being murdered. I don’t know how else to say that,” she said.

One of the hospitalized victims, 57-year-old Deana Eckert, died later Monday, police announced.

The four other victims, who died Monday morning, were identified by police as Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; Tommy Elliott, 63; and James Tutt, 64.

Sturgeon, whose LinkedIn profile showed he had interned at the bank for three summers and been employed there full-time for close to two years, had been notified that he was going to be fired from his job at the bank, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

Reports across the US on Tuesday, April 11 say the gunman left behind a note for his parents and a friend indicating he planned to carrying out a shooting at his workplace, though it is unclear when the message was found.

The gunman, who was still firing when police arrived, was killed in a shootout with officers, police officials said. At least two officers, including one who was shot in the head, were injured during the gunfire.

Monday’s massacre is the 146th mass shooting so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff until Friday evening in honor of the victims.

Members of the Old National Bank executive team, including CEO Jim Ryan, were in Louisville Monday on the heels of the shooting, the company said on Facebook.

“As we await more details, we are deploying employee assistance support and keeping everyone affected by this tragedy in our thoughts and prayers,” Ryan said in a statement that morning.

The shooting began around 8:30 a.m., police said, about 30 minutes before the bank opens to the public. Bank staff were holding their morning meeting in a conference room when the shooter opened fire, Buchheit-Sims, the bank manager, said.