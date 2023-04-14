Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 14 April 2023 – A multi-agency team consisting of KRA, Anti-Counterfeit, and NPS Officers from Thika West Sub-County, raided a godown in Makongeni and uncovered an illegal liquor factory, where unscrupulous businessmen have been processing and packaging counterfeit alcoholic drinks.

During the raid, several items were recovered, among them 40 cartons of Euro Brand Gin; 90 cartons of Sambuko Whisky Gin; 40 cartons of Queens Tripple Gin; 160 cartons of budget whisky gin; and 6 cartons of Starlight vodka.

Also recovered were rolls of Excise stamps (6000PCS); 3 electric water pumps;

as well as assorted bottle caps, empty cartons, assorted empty bottles, and water pipes.

All recovered items are in the custody of KRA.

