Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 14 April 2023 – Police in Molo on Thursday raided a house belonging to one Kigen, a watchman at a local hospital, and recovered items stolen from the hospital.

Among the stolen items recovered during the intelligence-driven operation include a national flag, bed covers labelled M.O.H, G.O.K.; and wooden boxes labelled M.O.H, G.O.K.

It is suspected that the items are the property of Molo Sub-County Hospital.

The suspect is in custody, while the case is pending before the court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.