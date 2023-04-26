Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 25, 2023 – Stunned police officers in Scotland have shared a picture of the bizarre moment they found a lamb inside the back of a car alongside harddrugs.

The strange discovery was made after they pulled over a suspected drug driver on the M74 road in Glasgow on Saturday, April 22.

A police dog sniffed out Class A drugs with a total street value of £10,000.

Police Scotland tweeted on social media: ‘Oh ewe!

‘Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle (not a Lamborghini!) on the #M74 J3 NB yesterday.

‘In addition to this wee fella, roughly £10k in Class A drugs were recovered with assistance from @PSOSDogs.’

The driver was also further arrested for failing a roadside swab for cocaine.

Police say the lamb has been adopted by a local farmer and enquiries are continuing to establish how it ended up in the car in the first place.

Officers confirmed that two men, aged 52 and 53, and a woman, 38, were arrested and charged with drugs offences after the car was stopped at 6.10pm near junction 3.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: ‘The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and a search of the car was carried out with assistance from the Dog Unit.

‘PD Billy entered the car and indicated drugs were present.

‘Officers recovered heroin, with an estimated street value of £7,000 and cocaine, worth an estimated value of £3,000.

‘Two men, aged 52 and 53 and one woman, aged 38, were arrested and charged with drugs offences. They have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.’