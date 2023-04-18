Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 18, 2023 – The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating an alleged racist social media post aimed at Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

A tweet reading, ‘this clown has cost us the league’ was posted after Saka, 21, missed a penalty as Arsenal drew 2-2 away at West Ham on Sunday.

Accompanying the caption was a photo of Saka made to look like a monkey. The account has since been deactivated.

‘Let find out who this piece of s*** is and give him a real good old fashion a** whooping,’ A user tweeted alongside the grab of the original tweet.

Underneath, another user tagged the Metropolitan Police’s account, saying they wished to report the original tweet as a hate crime.

‘This has already been reported and is currently being investigated, thank you,’ the Met responded.

Speaking to The Athletic this week, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright offered his unequivocal support to Saka, urging those at the club to do the same.

‘He will always be our starboy no matter what,’ he said. ‘He has my unequivocal support & I would expect everyone around Arsenal to do the same.

‘Vocal support matters. I want him to know we will always rally around him. Watch our fans on Friday night.

‘He’s going to feel the love, I can tell you that. Despite what he has been through he has continued to take responsibility. He can do so again. He has greatness. Just go again, Bukayo.’