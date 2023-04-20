Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Some kids who were faking disability in Mombasa Central Business District were arrested and taken to a police station, where they were ordered to demonstrate how they fake the disability to con the public.

The innocent kids are put In wheelchairs and placed in strategic positions, mostly on the busy streets of Mombasa town, where they beg for money from passers-by.

Mombasa and Nairobi are at the centre of the criminal network.

The illegal industry rakes in millions of shillings every year.

The criminal network forces the children to sit in strategic corners that have high human traffic to attract passers-by.

Watch the video.

