Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Keiyo North Police Commander Tom Makori has revealed how police officers were tricked to help bandits in a daring rescue of their commander.

Speaking to the press, Makori recounted the events that led armed bandits to storm Iten County Referral Hospital on Monday night and rescue one of their own.

He revealed that the bandits tricked the police into getting one of them to the hospital after he was seriously injured during an attack.

“We received a call that there had been a banditry attack in Elgeyo Marakwet West and that some locals had been seriously injured,” Makori recounted.

The Police Boss explained that police officers rushed to the area and took the injured victims to Iten Hospital.

“We thought that we were helping victims, at that time we did not know that we were aiding criminals,” he remarked.

Later, when the bandit was receiving treatment for gunshot wounds, police officers who had taken him to the hospital received a tip from their colleagues in Baringo.

“Our counterparts told us that the person was not even injured during the Elgeyo Marakwet West attack.”

“It came to light that he had sustained injuries during a fierce shootout at Baringo North,” Makori recalled the exact time they realized they had been duped.

On why they did not arrest the bandit after receiving the news, he explained that they got the information one-hour past midnight, and could not stage an operation that deep in the night.

Makori revealed that police officers were instructed to swing into action in the morning to arrest the bandit and take him to Baringo County to answer charges.

However, the bandits got wind of the impending arrest as they stormed the hospital and rescued their colleague.

