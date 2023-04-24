Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 24, 2023 – A 25-year-old man who stabbed his girlfriend to death on Friday night at a Chicken Inn outlet in Kitengela now claims he committed the crime after learning that she was dating the restaurant’s manager.

Patrick Munyoki Kioko stormed the restaurant armed with a knife and stabbed Getrude Wayua Mutiso multiple times.

They both worked at the fast food restaurant but Mutiso was off duty.

He told detectives that he has been in a relationship with Getrude since their days at Kimathi University in Nyeri.

She reportedly dumped him five months ago for being a stammer and eloped with the manager.

“This is a woman l loved so much. I am even the one who deflowered her. After l learnt of her new relationship at our workplace it hurt me more,” he stated.

Kioko had threatened Wayua several times before he finally stormed the restaurant on Friday and stabbed her five times as she served customers.

Wayua is the daughter of a senior police officer based in Kiambu.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.