Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – Popular reggae Deejay and emcee, MC Teargas, who also goes by the stage name Baba Dede, was exposed by jilted ex-wife Julie Njoki for reportedly impregnating a ‘mama fua’.

The mother of two, who is also an entertainer, going by the stage name Julie The DJ, ranted on social media and accused Teargas of being a serial philanderer.

She was married to MC Teargas for five years before their marriage flopped.

“A woman who loves you will stick with you no matter what, that woman is your mother, not me. Mlisema amani ya mwanaume is you let them cheat in peace, you were cheating for 8 months before I left and you’re the victim here ama ni vile you called me na private number jana mwanaume akashika now you’re pissed.

“A man who says analea mtoto halafu the following year kuna mwingine Kwa njia na pia 2021 let your mama fua tell us mahali alipeleka your 3rd child while I was still living with you, my business partner. Shame on you for bringing kids into this you don’t love any of them. If you did you’d do better,” she ranted in a long post.

The identity of the ‘mama fua’ that MC Teargas impregnated has been unmasked.

She is very beautiful and her kid resembles the famous deejay.

She even posted a photo of MC Teargas attending her kid’s birthday.

According to sources, MC Teargas loves the ‘Mama Fua’ and supports their son.

Below are photos of the beautiful Mama Fua, known as Mama Alpha.

