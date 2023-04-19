Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 19 April 2023 – Love turned sour after Samantha Nyawira, a third-year student of Murang’a University of Technology, committed suicide.

The deceased student, who was pursuing a degree in Tourism, was found hanging in her rented house in Murang’a town.

A memo from the University’s Dean of Students Asige Chavumilu said Nyawira’s body was discovered on Tuesday, April 18, at 1.20 am.

Close friends intimated that she was stressed after breaking up with her boyfriend.

Her body has since been taken to Murang’a Level 5 Hospital mortuary and burial plans are underway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.