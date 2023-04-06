Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Thursday, 6 April 2023 – The late Sharon Njeri was reportedly betrayed by her close friends.

Sharon’s friends would allegedly sleep with her husband DJ Brownskin behind her back.

The same ladies attended Sharon’s burial and were seen shedding crocodile tears.

Their photos were paraded on social media.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>