Monday, April 24, 2023 – A 28-year-old man shocked detectives at Ruiru Police Station after he detailed how he killed his wife and stuffed her body in a suitcase before dumping it.

The suspect, Morris Njuguna, said he killed his wife Risper Ndunge on the night of April 18 at Mitikenda Estate on the outskirts of Ruiru town.

They had been married for only 9 months, having met at a restaurant where they both worked.

Ndunge died on the spot after he hit her head against the wall.

Shocked by the turn of events, he hatched a plan to dump her body.

He stuffed the body in a suitcase and dumped it 500 metres from their rented house within Kamakis area along Eastern Bypass.

“I abandoned the suitcase near a rental house and went back home. I was scheming on how to run away but I had no money, so I delayed,” he told detectives.

He fled to his ancestral home in Murang’a after committing the crime where he was tracked down by detectives and arrested.

He then led police to their rented house where they found blood stains.

Detectives said Morris might have killed his wife after suspecting she was cheating on him.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

