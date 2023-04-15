Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, April 15, 2023 – 50-year-old Pauline Moraa and her young lover, Cyprian Karuri, were arraigned at the Kisii Law Courts over the murder of a church deacon on Easter weekend.

The elderly woman is at the centre of the sensational killing of the deacon on Easter Sunday night.

She was set free after she agreed to testify against her vengeful boyfriend.

Moraa’s release by the court means she heads to the witness box to give testimony incriminating Karuri in the murder of Tomson Ndege, 53, in a crime of passion.

Ndege was stabbed in the chest by Karuri shortly after he emerged from a lodging with Moraa.

Karuri was reportedly trailing them.

The deacon was also deputy head teacher at Mecheo Secondary in Borabu, Nyamira County.

Below are photos of Moraa, who is a pharmacist at a local hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.