Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Netizens were treated to free drama after a man exposed his wife for cheating on him with over 20 men and siring kids out of wedlock.

The man identified as Ambau Gitonga left no stone unturned as he exposed his wife.

His wife Linah Rukia Kanake has since responded and damaged his reputation badly.

She admitted siring kids out of wedlock and said she is unapologetic.

She alleged that she was forced to do so because her husband was infertile.

She further alleged that he wanted to poison her kids.

Below are photos of the woman.

