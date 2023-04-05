Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – It is now emerging that DJ Brownskin’s late wife, Sharon Njeri, was betrayed by her close friend Angel Wawira.

According to reports, Angel was reportedly dating DJ Brownskin behind Sharon’s back.

At one time, Sharon is said to have caught them red-handed in her matrimonial bed.

Angel’s affair with DJ Brownskin led her to depression before she eventually took her own life by ingesting poison.

Angel is a well-known party animal.

She frequents popular clubs along Thika Road.

According to a TikToker who claims to know her well, she is a notorious homewrecker.

See her photos below.

