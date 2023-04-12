Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Collins Kiptoo, an employee of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), was arrested last Sunday night after he attempted to kill his girlfriend Cynthia Mboya, following a scuffle.

Kiptoo, and his cousin Kipkorir, pushed Cynthia from the balcony at his Kasarani apartment.

Luckily, she was rescued by neighbours and taken to the hospital where she is still receiving treatment.

Kiptoo and Kipkorir were arrested and taken to Kasarani police station after the incident.

The cops handling the case had already prepared the charge sheet and were set to take them to the court to face attempted murder charges.

However, a former powerful Cabinet Secretary from Rift Valley called a senior cop at Kasarani and ordered the suspects to be released.

Below are photos of Kipktoo being taken to Kasarani after he was arrested.

He is now enjoying freedom even as the victim cries for justice in her hospital bed.

