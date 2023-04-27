Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 27, 2023 – The winner of a record $2 billion Powerball jackpot has been identified for the first time, almost 3 months after his life dramatically changed for good.

Edwin Castro added a whopping $997.6 million to his account when he won the largest lottery prize in US history last year.

Castro came forward in February 2023 to claim his winnings and opted for a one-time lump sum payment. He gave half of the earnings to the California public school system.

He has not done any media interviews since his life-changing win but released a statement that Powerball officials read when they announced the winner.

“As much as I am shocked and ecstatic to have won the Powerball drawing, the real winner is the California public school system,” he said in the statement.

“The mission of the California Lottery, which is to provide supplemental funding for California public education – both public schools and colleges – makes this a huge win for the state.”

“As someone who received the rewards of being educated in the California public education system, it’s gratifying to hear that, as a result of my win, the California school system greatly benefits as well,” he said.

He has since invested in real estate — buying two multi-million-dollar homes in California in just one month.

Castro was photographed taking out a fat envelope of cash from a Chase bank on Wednesday April 26 with his newly hired security team protecting him.

The lucky 30-year-old was dressed in a quarter-zip Under Armour shirt, joggers and flip-flops for the bank errand.

In March, Castro purchased both a $25.5 million Hollywood Hills estate and a $4 million mansion with views of the San Gabriel Mountains.

The Hollywood Hills residence has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a total 13,500 square feet of living space.

The home includes luxe features like a game room, wine cellar, movie theater, bar, infinity pool, spa and a fitness studio with hot and cold plunge pools.

The less-expensive home is located in Castro’s hometown of Altadena, just a short distance from the gas station where he purchased his winning Powerball ticket.

The house was built in 1953 and has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It also includes a saltwater swimming pool, movie theater, outdoor pond and a garage-carport combo that can fit more than a dozen vehicles.

Castro also purchased a $250,000 vintage Porsche 911 with a friend around town.

The properties are a massive upgrade from the lotto winner’s former one-bedroom home in Altadena (pictured below)

He reportedly has a rotation of three guards who protect him and his home around the clock.