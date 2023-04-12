Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 12, 2023 – A 39-year-old Cameroonian teacher, Kwoyela Derick, who was rejected by women due to his height, has married his lover, Kahboh Patience.

The traditional and civil wedding took place in Bali Nyonga, on Friday April 7.

While the church wedding was held in Bamenda, North West Region on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

The couple caused a stir on social media after they announced their union few weeks ago.

Derick said he had struggled with societal stereotypes before finding love in Patience.

