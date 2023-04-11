Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 12, 2023 – Singer Paul Okoye and his ex-wife, Anita, are in a celebratory mood as their first son, Andre, turns 10 today April 10th.

The couple who finalized their divorce in 2022 share three kids; Andre, Nathan and Nadia.

Anita who currently resides in the US with their kids, had a birthday get-together for Andre which was attended by friends and family.

She shared photos from the party on her Instagram page and wrote;

‘Andre is 10 on the 10th!

There’s nothing more special than the day you were born—because that’s the day the whole world became brighter!

My Numero Uno!

All I have to say is Thank You God!!’

Paul also took to Instagram to celebrate Andre.