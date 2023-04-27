Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Police in Kilifi County have today arrested Televangelist Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church over claims of religious indoctrination in his Mavueni church.

While confirming the arrest, police also revealed that the church has been closed indefinitely.

“As the regional security team, we have arrested pastor Ezekiel Ombok Odero of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church at Mavueni in Kilifi County on allegations of the deaths that have been occurring at his premises and reported in various morgues,” Coast Regional Coordinator Rhoda Onyancha said.

The pastor is being accused by DCI of pulling critically ill followers from hospital wards to his church purportedly to perform miracles on them.

The controversial pastor is filthy rich, thanks to selling fake anointing oil and miracles to his followers, who mostly come from poor backgrounds.

Here is a photo of his Sh 1 billion mansion in Mavueni, Kilifi County, thanks to tithes and money from fake miracles.

