Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – A woman arrested in Kitengela for stabbing her 2-year-old daughter multiple times has confessed to the murder and explained her motive.

Speaking to the press, the 24-year-old lady confessed that she attacked her baby because she hated herself and had suffered greatly with her child.

“I do not love myself and that is the reason why I decided to take the life of my daughter,” she said.

A video shared online showed the lady repeatedly stabbing the little girl as neighbours watched in shock.

She had locked herself in the house.

Reports indicated that the suspect’s parents were away when the crime was committed.

Kitengela Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Benson Mutia said investigations will continue despite the confession and hoped she would record a statement on the same.

The lady will also be subjected to a mental test to ascertain whether she was in the right state while committing the act.

See her photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.