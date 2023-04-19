Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Wednesday, 19 April 2023 – A photo of a heavily endowed ‘Kanjo woman’ has left tongues wagging.

She operates in Nairobi CBD, and whenever she is on duty, men can’t help but drool over her assets.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>