Friday April 14, 2023 – American comedian, Pete Davidson has finally addressed the mystery behind his much-talked-about BDE.

The Saturday Night Live star was asked about his manhood during his appearance on The Breakfast Club.

‘It’s a very normal-sized penis. It’s like, you know, not too big or too small. Just like… I don’t understand that,’ he said.

Pete Davidson further elaborated, revealing that he has been told by former partners that it is ‘big enough to enjoy but not big enough for it to hurt.’

The first time fans heard the phrase BDE came in June 2018 when his ex-fiancee Ariana Grande spoke about the size of his manhood.

In June 2018, a fan asked her how long her song on her Sweetener album – titled Pete Davidson – will be, to which the star cheekily wrote: ‘like 10 inches? … oh f**k… I mean… like a lil over a minute.’

The fan responded with ‘10 INCHES SIS OMFG.’ The answer Ariana gave led to a new phrase – Big D**k Energy aka BDE.

Ariana and Pete called off their engagement in mid-October after a five-month romance. He is currently in a relationship with actress Chase Sui Wonders after he was linked briefly to Emily Ratajkowski.

Prior to Emily, Pete was in a nine-month relationship with Kim Kardashian. They dated from October 2021 until August 2022.

The handsome New Yorker has also dated fellow beauties Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, Cazzie David, and Ariana.

Pete and Ariana dated from May to October 2018, with the couple getting engaged before splitting up.