Monday April 3, 2023 – Last week on Friday, March 31, opposition leader Raila Odinga led a section of Azimio leaders to Siaya for the burial of Mama Grace Onyango.

Raila, while addressing mourners, once again slammed a section of legislators who were elected on an Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party but later switched camps.

He challenged those who have pledged allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza government to resign and go face the electorate.

“If you are elected on an ODM Azimio ticket and you are now dancing with Kenya Kwanza, resign and go face the electorates,” Raila Odinga said.

Raila said it was wrong for members of parliament not to stick to their parties or coalition adding that shifting camps was weakening parliamentary democracy.

“For parliamentary democracy to work, members of parliament elected on a political party’s ticket or on a coalition’s ticket must stick to those parties for the life of that parliament. That’s the only way we can strengthen our parliamentary democracy,” he said.

His comments come at a time the veteran politician is accusing President William Ruto of baiting opposition and independent lawmakers to side with the government, a move he said was weakening the opposition.

As of last month, eight ODM MPs and one Independent legislator convened at the State House where they pledged to work with the ruling government.

Among the politicians included Phelix Odiwour – Jalang’o – (Lang’ata), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Shakeel Shabir (Independent – Kisumu Town East) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo).

However, the president defended the legislators who have switched camps saying that his government was ready to work with everyone irrespective of their political affiliations for the betterment of all Kenyans.

“Leaders must join hands, foster coexistence and work together in confronting the challenges facing our country. They must endeavor to lead by example and serve the interest of the people. This is a sure route to a more united and developed Kenya,” he said.