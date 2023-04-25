Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Police have made some progress in the ongoing investigations into the massacre of gullible followers of controversial Pastor Paul Mackenzie.

This is after they arrested Mackenzie’s No.2 as they continued with their rescue operations in Shakahola Forest.

Pastor Zablon Wa Yesu, who is believed to be a co-mastermind and the lead clergy attached to the cult leader, Mackenzie, was arrested while reading a Bible on a section of the expansive 800-acre land owned by the cult leader.

But what baffled the police is that Zablon was not fasting like the rest of the followers and was just watching them die.

When asked why he was not fasting in order to meet Jesus, Zablon said he was waiting until June so that he would start fasting to death.

The suspect’s arrest comes even as the police exhumed more bodies from Shakahola Forest graves.

