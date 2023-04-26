Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Pastor Paul Mackenzie’s younger brother, Robert Mackenzie, has opened up about the troubled life of his cultic brother.

Speaking during an interview, Robert narrated that Mackenzie’s career as a pastor began in the late 90s. Until then, he worked as a taxi driver in Malindi before he received his calling to become a pastor.

“He was a taxi driver, a job that he did for several years before he joined pastoral hood,” he stated.

However, when Paul Mackenzie began his career as a preacher, he was rejected by other pastors who chased him away from three churches.

“Maybe it was because of my brother’s teachings that the pastors thought he was destroying their churches, and they forced him out,” added Robert.

According to him, the preacher was determined to spread the gospel and started his church, Good News International (GNI).

“My brother did not have any background in Theology. He dropped out of school in Form Four but received a calling and wanted to preach,” he narrated.

The controversial pastor grew Good News International church following until 2019 when, according to his brother, he stopped preaching and settled in Shakahola to farm.

“He told me that he did not get any message from God anymore and that he would stop preaching,” he stated.

