Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Rogue Pastor Paul Mackenzie may spend the rest of his miserable life behind bars.

This is after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki recommended genocide charges against him over the massacre that occurred inside Shakahola Forest.

Speaking yesterday, Kindiki condemned the actions of self-professed religious leaders who he claimed used the Bible to perform heinous acts.

He affirmed that the government would use all its resources to convict Mackenzie with the most severe punishment stipulated by the laws to serve as an example to other rogue preachers.

“I would like to say Paul Mackenzie and all his collaborators have a date with destiny. It is true that by the time the law caught up with him, he had already caused a lot of harm.”

“But for the lives lost and the hurt he has inflicted on humanity; he will pay dearly. Over and above charging Mackenzie with terrorism, I am convinced that a case can be built for charging him and his collaborators with genocide,” Kindiki stated.

The CS affirmed the atrocities committed by Mackenzie and his group contravened both international and local laws.

“It is possible to charge them with the crime of genocide under international and Kenyan laws for the following reasons:

“Since Mackenzie and his group have murdered all these people at once, and have used religion to commit these atrocities, it is very easy to fit this behaviour within Article 2 of the UN’s Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crimes of Genocide,” Kindiki noted.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji had earlier stated that the suspect would be charged with radicalisation and terrorism.

