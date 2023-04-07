Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 7, 2023 – Neno Evangelism Center Senior Pastor, James Ng’ang’a, has come to the defense of President William Ruto, who is being attacked by the opposition led by Raila Odinga for not lowering the high cost of living.

In one of the sermons, the controversial cleric said Kenyans should give Ruto more time to revive the economy which is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), thanks to corruption by the ‘handshake government”.

Ng’ang’a also slammed Azimio leader Raila Odinga, saying the man is corrupt like hell and he should instead give Ruto time to undo the mistakes they made with former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the infamous handshake.

“Mimi sio mnandi, mpeeni mtu nafasi mwaka moja. Hata mimi sikuja hapa mwaka moja. A practice hiyo kitu atuonyeshe sasa mwaka moja sasa ikifika hiyo miaka tano sasa tumwambie ume’fail.”

He added: “Lakini sasa hizi alikuta unga iko juu, mafuta iko juu. Hawa waporaji walipora pesa zote zikaenda. Inatuambia hapa, takataka wewe. Na mimi nitaongea tu, hawa wanasiasa uangalie sana. Thesee are killers.“

